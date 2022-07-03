Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base kicks off AFAF campaign with volleyball tournament [Image 5 of 6]

    Incirlik Air Base kicks off AFAF campaign with volleyball tournament

    TURKEY

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing participate in a volleyball tournament during the Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 3, 2022. AFAF is a collection of four charities that combine their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, educational support and financial aid to our Air Force family members in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    This work, Incirlik Air Base kicks off AFAF campaign with volleyball tournament [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF

