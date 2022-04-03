INDIAN OCEAN (March 5, 2022) Interior Communications Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Gratela, from West Covina, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), prepares the phone and distance line for a replenishment-at-sea with the Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

