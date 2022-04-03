INDIAN OCEAN (March 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 07:23
|Photo ID:
|7084280
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-CE463-1003
|Resolution:
|5258x3240
|Size:
|877.71 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
