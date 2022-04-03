INDIAN OCEAN (March 3, 2022) Sailors wave at the Rajput destroyer INS Ranvir (D54) from the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as Exercise Milan 2022 comes to an end. Exercise Milan 2022 is a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise that the U.S. is participating in for the first time. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

