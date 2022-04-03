Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Fitzgerald

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 3, 2022) Cmdr. David Catterall, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) prepares to board an Australian MH-60R Sea Hawk for a close of exercise debrief with the Indian Navy. Exercise Milan 2022 is a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise that the U.S. is participating in for the first time. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 07:16
    Photo ID: 7084268
    VIRIN: 220304-N-CE463-2013
    Resolution: 5027x2925
    Size: 912.32 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Fitzgerald
    USS Fitzgerald
    USS Fitzgerald
    USS Fitzgerald

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Fitzgerald
    CTF70
    CTF71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT