INDIAN OCEAN (March 3, 2022) Cmdr. David Catterall, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) prepares to board an Australian MH-60R Sea Hawk for a close of exercise debrief with the Indian Navy. Exercise Milan 2022 is a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise that the U.S. is participating in for the first time. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

