KC-10s, Airmen relocate to PSAB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, greets Airmen from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. Previously operating out of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the 908th EARS relocated to PSAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

