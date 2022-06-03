A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron taxis at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. Airmen of the 908th EARS provide advanced tanker and cargo capabilities and can refuel U.S., ally and partner nation military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 07:05
|Photo ID:
|7084264
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-LC363-1156
|Resolution:
|6036x3395
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-10s, Airmen relocate to PSAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT