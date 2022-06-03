Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10s, Airmen relocate to PSAB [Image 4 of 6]

    KC-10s, Airmen relocate to PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron taxis at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. Airmen of the 908th EARS provide advanced tanker and cargo capabilities and can refuel U.S., ally and partner nation military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

