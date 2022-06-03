KC-10s, Airmen relocate to PSAB

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron taxis at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. Airmen of the 908th EARS provide advanced tanker and cargo capabilities and can refuel U.S., ally and partner nation military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA