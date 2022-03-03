100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Staton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, smiles to the receiving aircraft's pilot while performing an in air refuel, Mar. 3, 2022. NATO forces have been patrolling the skies over key locations in Eastern Europe for over sixty years as a fundamental element of its peacekeeping and security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

