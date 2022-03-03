Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Staton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, smiles to the receiving aircraft's pilot while performing an in air refuel, Mar. 3, 2022. NATO forces have been patrolling the skies over key locations in Eastern Europe for over sixty years as a fundamental element of its peacekeeping and security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
