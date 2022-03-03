U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Wawrzyniak, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Mar. 3, 2022. U.S. Forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. Air refueling is a critical enabler of the U.S. Air Force’s global reach capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 05:18
|Photo ID:
|7084181
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-FY723-005
|Resolution:
|7892x5261
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
