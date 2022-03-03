Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing [Image 2 of 3]

    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Wawrzyniak, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Mar. 3, 2022. U.S. Forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. Air refueling is a critical enabler of the U.S. Air Force’s global reach capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7084181
    VIRIN: 220303-F-FY723-005
    Resolution: 7892x5261
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing
    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing
    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    100th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT