    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trials Track and Field competition [Image 13 of 17]

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trials Track and Field competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. gabrielle zagorski 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Norman, a transmissions systems operator with Wounded Warrior Regiment, poses for a portrait at Page field house during the 2020 West Coast Marine Corps Trials (MCT) track and field event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 8, 2022. The MCT is an adaptive sports event involving more than 75 wounded, ill, or injured Marines, Sailors, veterans, and international competitors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    Track
    MCT
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Marine Corps Trials

