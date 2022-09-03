U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trials Track and Field competition

U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment await the start of their race at Page field house during the 2020 West Coast Marine Corps Trials (MCT) track and field event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 8, 2022. The MCT is an adaptive sports event involving more than 75 wounded, ill, or injured Marines, Sailors, veterans, and international competitors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022
Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US