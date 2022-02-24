Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Sniper

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to land aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during an aerial sniper exercise in the Philippine Sea Feb. 24, 2022. The exercise focuses on proficiency in engaging targets from an aircraft. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 19:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    31st MEU
    Marines
    USS America
    Aerial Sniper

