U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), engage floating target during an aerial sniper exercise in the Philippine Sea Feb. 24, 2022. The exercise focuses on proficiency in engaging targets from an aircraft. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

