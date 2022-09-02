Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause [Image 2 of 3]

    Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Assistance League of Yuma invited first responders from Yuma Proving Ground to take part in a video project in an effort to thank first responders throughout Yuma County.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7083698
    VIRIN: 220209-O-WH463-392
    Resolution: 4701x3600
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause [Image 3 of 3], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause
    Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause
    Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first responders
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT