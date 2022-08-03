Yuma Proving Ground first responders show their dance moves for a cause

Photo By Ana Henderson | The Assistance League of Yuma invited first responders from Yuma Proving Ground to...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | The Assistance League of Yuma invited first responders from Yuma Proving Ground to take part in a video project in an effort to thank first responders throughout Yuma County. see less | View Image Page

Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) first responders put their best moves forward on the morning of Feb. 9 while recording a flash mob dance scene. The video clip is part of the Assistance League of Yuma’s effort to recognize Yuma’s first responders.



The Assistance League of Yuma provides first responders with Assistance League Bears of Yuma (ALBY) Bears to give to children who they have encounter in the line of duty. The ALBY Bears provide the children some comfort during their time of need.



YPG’s first responders were happy to help even thought they were a little shy at first.



“It feels good. It gets us back to the happy side of cop life and that’s what everyone needs to see that we all have feelings and we are here to serve each other,” Sgt. Joe Higuera of the YPG Police Department.

Conservation Law Enforcement Officer Shawn Baker echoed the sentiment.



“It’s for a good cause. I am glad we were asked to come out and do this. So we can show the community that there is more to us thank just ticket writing and handcuffs.”



The complete project released on the Assistance League of Yuma’s Facebook page featured first responders throughout Yuma County.