MEDCoE hosts E3B conference focused on three expert badges

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) hosted the first semiannual Expert Badge, or E3B, conference with assembly of the expert badge test management offices, test control offices, and the proponent leadership to discuss areas of variability between three Army badges to explore aligned standards, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Feb. 23-24. Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier, MEDCoE Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Beeson, Command Sgt. Maj. U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Colon Command Sergeant Major, Leader Training Brigade listening to briefings during the two day conference that focused on topics for further expert badge alignment of the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB).

Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US