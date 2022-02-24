MEDCoE hosts E3B conference focused on three expert badges

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) hosted the first semiannual Expert Badge, or E3B, conference with assembly of the expert badge test management offices, test control offices, and the proponent leadership to discuss areas of variability between three Army badges to explore aligned standards. The two day conference focused on topics for further expert badge alignment of the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), hosted by MEDCoE on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Feb. 23-24, 2022. During the visit, attendees had the opportunity to visit the Army North and Army Medical Department, or AMEDD, museum. AMEDD Museum Director George Wunderlich describes medical instruments used for the American Civil War to Expert Badge conference attendees, Feb. 24, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

