    6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe [Image 2 of 2]

    6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mohindra Lauchman, a 6th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office representative, annotates information while inspecting the 6th Communications Squadron during a routine safety walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The mission of the 6th ARW Safety Office is to achieve a culture of proactive safety, following hazard identification and risk management. Additionally, the safety office is devised into three sections: occupational, weapons, and flight safety to meet the needs of various units within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:34
    Photo ID: 7082959
    VIRIN: 220131-F-CC148-1008
    Resolution: 4419x2762
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe

    Safety
    MacDill
    6th Communications Squadron
    6ARW

