U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mohindra Lauchman, a 6th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office representative, annotates information while inspecting the 6th Communications Squadron during a routine safety walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The mission of the 6th ARW Safety Office is to achieve a culture of proactive safety, following hazard identification and risk management. Additionally, the safety office is devised into three sections: occupational, weapons, and flight safety to meet the needs of various units within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:34
|Photo ID:
|7082959
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-CC148-1008
|Resolution:
|4419x2762
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT