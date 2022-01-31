6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mohindra Lauchman, a 6th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office representative, annotates information while inspecting the 6th Communications Squadron during a routine safety walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The mission of the 6th ARW Safety Office is to achieve a culture of proactive safety, following hazard identification and risk management. Additionally, the safety office is devised into three sections: occupational, weapons, and flight safety to meet the needs of various units within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022