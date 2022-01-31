Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 ARW Safety Office – Keeping MacDill Safe [Image 1 of 2]

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mohindra Lauchman (right), 6th Air Refueling Wing Safety Office representative, inspects the 6th Communications Squadron during a routine safety walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The mission of the 6th ARW Safety Office is to achieve a culture of proactive safety, following hazard identification and risk management. Additionally, the safety office is devised into three sections: occupational, weapons, and flight safety to meet the needs of various units within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:34
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Safety
    MacDill
    6th Communications Squadron
    6ARW

