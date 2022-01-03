Staff Sgt. Alexandria Simmons, 4th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of training, attaches a rod onto a tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. The bucket attached to the rod is able to capture precipitation levels and the type of precipitation, whether it be rain, snow or hail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:16 Photo ID: 7082762 VIRIN: 220301-F-BD538-1151 Resolution: 5236x3495 Size: 963.37 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.