    4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 1 of 2]

    4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts.

    86083, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Alexandria Simmons, left, 4th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of training, and Tech. Sgt. Randy Overly, 4th OSS NCO in charge of Airfield Weather, read instructions on how to assemble the tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. The weather flight predicts weather forecasts and provides weather information to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

