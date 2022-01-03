Staff Sgt. Alexandria Simmons, left, 4th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of training, and Tech. Sgt. Randy Overly, 4th OSS NCO in charge of Airfield Weather, read instructions on how to assemble the tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. The weather flight predicts weather forecasts and provides weather information to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:16 Photo ID: 7082755 VIRIN: 220301-F-BD538-1044 Resolution: 5260x3511 Size: 1.65 MB Location: 86083, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.