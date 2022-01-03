Airmen from the 4th Operations Support Squadron weather flight learn how to assemble a tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. Weather Airmen are trained on how to build manual software, current technologies, and computer based training on specific knowledge required in their field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:01 Photo ID: 7082745 VIRIN: 220301-F-BD538-1134 Resolution: 4347x2902 Size: 1017.98 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.