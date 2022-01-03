Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Alexandria Simmons, 4th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of training attaches wiring to the tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. Simmons main focus is to train upcoming Airmen in their career field as future weather forecastors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:01
    Photo ID: 7082742
    VIRIN: 220301-F-BD538-1118
    Resolution: 4387x2929
    Size: 877.41 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

