Airmen from the 4th Operations Support Squadron weather flight learn how to assemble a tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. The weather flight is responsible for disseminating correct base forecasts and observations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:51 Photo ID: 7082736 VIRIN: 220301-F-BD538-1032 Resolution: 5065x3381 Size: 2.3 MB Location: 86083, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.