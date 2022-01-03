4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts.

Airmen from the 4th Operations Support Squadron weather flight learn how to assemble a tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 1, 2022. Airmen observe, record, and disseminate weather forecast information to pilots, commanders and aircrew to help them continue the mission safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

