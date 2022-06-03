Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airman 1st Class Brielee Lucero, Air Base 201 Women’s Association member, is fitted for a dress by a member of the Tedhilt Women’s Association during an International Women’s Day celebration in Agadez, Niger, March 6, 2022. Tedhilt Women’s Association offers a two-year program, which teaches women how to use a sewing machine and build a business to become financially secure. AB 201 Women’s Association supported the Tedhilt Women’s Association by purchasing approximately 250,000 West African CFA francs ($420 USD) of handmade scarfs, ceramic sculptures, received henna tattoos and commissioned four dresses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

