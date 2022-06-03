Airman 1st Class Brielee Lucero, Air Base 201 Women’s Association member, is fitted for a dress by a member of the Tedhilt Women’s Association during an International Women’s Day celebration in Agadez, Niger, March 6, 2022. Tedhilt Women’s Association offers a two-year program, which teaches women how to use a sewing machine and build a business to become financially secure. AB 201 Women’s Association supported the Tedhilt Women’s Association by purchasing approximately 250,000 West African CFA francs ($420 USD) of handmade scarfs, ceramic sculptures, received henna tattoos and commissioned four dresses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:38 Photo ID: 7082729 VIRIN: 220306-F-EI771-0105 Resolution: 4854x3622 Size: 7.77 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.