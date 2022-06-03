Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The Air Base 201 Women’s Association and Tedhilt Women’s Association pose for a group photo during an International Women’s Day celebration in Agadez, Niger, March 6, 2022. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also raises awareness against bias and accelerates gender equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:37
    Photo ID: 7082728
    VIRIN: 220306-F-EI771-0162
    Resolution: 4374x2465
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez
    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez
    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez
    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez
    U.S. servicewomen forge women’s empowerment in Agadez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Africa
    Air Force
    Mission Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT