ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 7, 2022) – A fuel probe from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) prepares to be connected to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 7, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:39 Photo ID: 7082727 VIRIN: 220307-N-GW139-1308 Resolution: 5934x4239 Size: 1.38 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.