    Drive through pharmacy equipment removal [Image 13 of 13]

    Drive through pharmacy equipment removal

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 81st Medical Group Airmen remove old equipment from the drive through pharmacy at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    This work, Drive through pharmacy equipment removal [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

