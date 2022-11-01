U.S. Air Force 81st Medical Group Airmen pose for a photo at Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7082713
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-LS100-1011
|Resolution:
|4746x3164
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st Medical Group nurses [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
