    NNSY’s Contracting Department Leads Procurement Package Training for Customers [Image 1 of 2]

    NNSY’s Contracting Department Leads Procurement Package Training for Customers

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Contracting Department (Code 400) Contracting Specialists Brandi Monroe (left) and Jeremy Weible (right) developed and personally conduct the Procurement Package training once a month at the Dry Dock Club for all interested customers.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 07:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY’s Contracting Department Leads Procurement Package Training for Customers [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

