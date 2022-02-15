Contracting Department (Code 400) Contracting Specialists Brandi Monroe (left) and Jeremy Weible (right) developed and personally conduct the Procurement Package training once a month at the Dry Dock Club for all interested customers.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7082492
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-XX785-003
|Resolution:
|5087x3391
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY’s Contracting Department Leads Procurement Package Training for Customers [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY’s Contracting Department Leads Procurement Package Training for Customers
LEAVE A COMMENT