NNSY’s Contracting Department Leads Procurement Package Training for Customers

Contracting Department (Code 400) Contracting Specialists Brandi Monroe and Jeremy Weible recently took initiative to address a growing need for Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees when it comes to procurement packages.



Procurement packages are developed with contracting to line up requirements to acquire things like equipment, training, supplies, and more. The package helps secure these items, providing a timeline for everything to be carried out and ensure everything falls within the specifications established in that contract. A trend Code 400 personnel noticed is that customers weren't providing the proper forms or information needed when submitting packages, causing delays across the board as specialists worked with the stakeholders to collect everything needed to get started.



"We saw the need and jumped at the chance to assist,” said Monroe. “We developed a two-hour training course where we walk our customers through the entire process, going into detail every form required for the package. In addition, we clearly outline expectations with our customers, sharing with them what we need from their end and what they can also expect of us as the specialists working their package. We also share with them what goes on behind the scenes and break down every step from the contract's initial package to its implementation – giving them insight on the full journey.”



The training was initially developed and piloted in August 2021 and has since officially launched. The trainings are currently held once a month at the Dry Dock Club at Scott Center Annex and are open to all shipyard personnel who may have a hand in any procurement packages. All attendees receive a packet with everything they would need to put a package together. Since the launch, more than 100 NNSY personnel have attended and already the team can see improvements in the overall process.



"Our customers have been really receptive with the training and appreciative that we take the time to break everything down for them so they understand what to do,” said Monroe. “We want our customers to know that we're there for them every step of the way and want to help them succeed and get the assistance they need. This effort not only helps us provide timely support for our stakeholders but also helps us keep everyone synchronized across the yard and be on the same page when it comes to procurement packages. This will all help us ensure we have everything ready to go and get it turned around as quickly as possible.”



She continued, “At America's Shipyard, we are ONE TEAM serving ONE MISSION. We're in this together and this has been a big win for us to ensure we're all on the same page and are able to work as one to get what we need to service our fleet.”



Code 450 Division Head Tiffany Trotter added, “On the heels of receiving and facilitating the NSS-SY briefing, and understanding the importance of the concept, within Code 400 we are even more eager to do our part to keep America safe. With every acquisition no matter how big or small it is important that we provide the warfighter and the waterfront warriors with exactly what they need. To do that we must first have an executable procurement package that we can utilize to engage industry for the things that we cannot produce organically. I view it as an obligation to educate NNSY on the procurement process; that's how we become better as a whole. It is important that we all lean forward to support the mission, clearly communicate the needs, and return vessels back to the fleet on-time every time.”



To learn more about the procurement package training, email Monroe at brandi.monroe@navy.mil.

