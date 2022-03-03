U.S. Army Pfc. Jeuri Castillo with Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade breaks down a M119 howitzer in order to relocate the section fighting position at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7082467 VIRIN: 220303-A-HE359-1152 Resolution: 5007x7510 Size: 16.16 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB trains on GTA [Image 8 of 8], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.