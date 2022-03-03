Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB trains on GTA [Image 1 of 8]

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB trains on GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pvt. Rabit Holland with Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade holds a round for a fire mission with an M119 howitzer at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7082462
    VIRIN: 220303-A-HE359-1007
    Resolution: 5096x7644
    Size: 19.35 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB trains on GTA [Image 8 of 8], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    CombatReady
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    europeansupport2022

