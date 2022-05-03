Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley visits troops in Latvia.

Army 1st Lt. Kelsey Krauss, a platoon leader in the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, displays the coin received from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, March 5, 2022, in Adazi, Latvia. Krauss serves as a platoon leader in charge of the new weapon system, Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker being tested during Saber Strike 22. Saber Strike highlights the inherent flexibility of ground and air forces to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

