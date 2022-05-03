Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley visits troops in Latvia. [Image 6 of 6]

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley visits troops in Latvia.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Gay 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army 1st Lt. Kelsey Krauss, a platoon leader in the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, displays the coin received from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, March 5, 2022, in Adazi, Latvia. Krauss serves as a platoon leader in charge of the new weapon system, Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker being tested during Saber Strike 22. Saber Strike highlights the inherent flexibility of ground and air forces to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    10thAAMDC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    europeansupport2022

