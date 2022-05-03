U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, engages with U.S. Army Cpt. Kevin Krupp, alpha battery commander, 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, March 5, 2022, in Adazi, Latvia. The 5/4 ADAR, under the 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, is the testing component for the new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense System for the entire U.S. Army at Saber Strike 22. Saber Strike highlights the inherent flexibility of ground and air forces to rapidly respond to crises, allowing for the right presence where we need it, when we need it. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 05:39 Photo ID: 7082450 VIRIN: 220305-Z-XE576-1195 Resolution: 5328x4480 Size: 1.67 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley visits troops in Latvia. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.