    For One MP Unit, NCO Corps’ Strength Leads to Afghan Evacuation Success [Image 1 of 2]

    For One MP Unit, NCO Corps’ Strength Leads to Afghan Evacuation Success

    QATAR

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Loi 

    Task Force Spartan

    “No matter how many times I asked them to stay late or overcome certain challenges, they showed that pride and resilience to accomplish the mission,” said Sgt. Chase Brown, a Military Police Soldier assigned to the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 293rd Military Police Company. Although intangibles like pride is said to be immeasurable, Brown said he can see pride in his own Soldiers by the way they dedicated themselves to helping evacuate 18,000 at-risk Afghans.

    293rd Military Police Company
    Camp As Sayliyah
    Military Police Corps
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Evacuation
    Operation Allies Welcome

