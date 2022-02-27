Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For One MP Unit, NCO Corps’ Strength Leads to Afghan Evacuation Success`` [Image 2 of 2]

    QATAR

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Loi 

    Task Force Spartan

    “Even with our busy mission here, we always made sure that we stayed well-rounded as military police with our disciplines,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Pham (farthest left), a Military Police Soldier with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 293rd Military Police Company. “Whether it’s law enforcement in a tactical setting or even what we are doing here with the safe haven operations, our way of staying ready and well-rounded is to train.”

    Pham is a part of the strong Corps of Noncommissioned Officers that helped the 293rd Military Police Company evacuated about 18,000 at-risk Afghan during their deployment to Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, as part of the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element.

    293rd Military Police Company
    Camp As Sayliyah
    Military Police Corps
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Evacuation
    Operation Allies Welcome

