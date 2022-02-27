“Even with our busy mission here, we always made sure that we stayed well-rounded as military police with our disciplines,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Pham (farthest left), a Military Police Soldier with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 293rd Military Police Company. “Whether it’s law enforcement in a tactical setting or even what we are doing here with the safe haven operations, our way of staying ready and well-rounded is to train.”
Pham is a part of the strong Corps of Noncommissioned Officers that helped the 293rd Military Police Company evacuated about 18,000 at-risk Afghan during their deployment to Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, as part of the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 03:10
|Photo ID:
|7082387
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-SD827-437
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, For One MP Unit, NCO Corps’ Strength Leads to Afghan Evacuation Success`` [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Marc Loi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
For One MP Unit, NCO Corps’ Strength Leads to Afghan Evacuation Success
