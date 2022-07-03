International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto

Ricah Quinto, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Cohesion Coordinator, smiles with 8th Fighter Wing leadership at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2021. Cohesion Coordinators are responsible for revitalizing squadrons by providing unit commanders with the flexibility to develop dynamic and innovative programs that build unit cohesion for our Airmen. (Courtesy photo)
Women's International Day with Ricah Quinto
