    International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto [Image 6 of 6]

    International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2022

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ricah Quinto, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Cohesion Coordinator, smiles with 8th Fighter Wing leadership at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2021. Cohesion Coordinators are responsible for revitalizing squadrons by providing unit commanders with the flexibility to develop dynamic and innovative programs that build unit cohesion for our Airmen.​​ (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 02:51
