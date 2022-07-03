Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto [Image 5 of 6]

    International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ricah Quinto, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Cohesion Coordinator, stands alongside a coworker in front of the USS Bonhomme Richard, February 2017. In honor of Women’s International Day, Ricah spoke about breaking biases and unconscious thinking, along with representation and authenticity. (Courtesy photo)

    International Women's Day
    Perspective
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Know Your Mil
    Community Cohesion Coordinator
    Wolf Paack

