Ricah Quinto, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Cohesion Coordinator, stands alongside a coworker in front of the USS Bonhomme Richard, February 2017. In honor of Women’s International Day, Ricah spoke about breaking biases and unconscious thinking, along with representation and authenticity. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7082384 VIRIN: 220307-Z-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 196.14 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.