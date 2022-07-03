Ricah Quinto, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Cohesion Coordinator, stands alongside a coworker in front of the USS Bonhomme Richard, February 2017. In honor of Women’s International Day, Ricah spoke about breaking biases and unconscious thinking, along with representation and authenticity. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7082384
|VIRIN:
|220307-Z-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|196.14 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, International Women's Day with Ricah Quinto [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's International Day with Ricah Quinto
LEAVE A COMMENT