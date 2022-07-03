Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 7, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michelle Berry, front, from Prince George, Va., and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Corey Gust, from Littleton, Colo., conduct maintenance on an E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to the "Wallbangers" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 00:11
|Photo ID:
|7082320
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-CH260-1066
|Resolution:
|4496x2997
|Size:
|693.08 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
