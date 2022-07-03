Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare food [Image 1 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare food

    GUAM

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 7, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jovalene Perez, from Atlantic City, N.J., prepares shrimp in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

