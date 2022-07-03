Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare food

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 7, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jovalene Perez, from Atlantic City, N.J., prepares shrimp in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

