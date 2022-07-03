NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Tyese Dykes, from San Diego, uses a gyro compass as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Naval Base Guam following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 23:58 Photo ID: 7082308 VIRIN: 220307-N-JC401-1016 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 931.6 KB Location: GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam [Image 4 of 4], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.