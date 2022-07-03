Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam

    GUAM

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Zyon Watkins, from Atlanta, raises flags as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Naval Base Guam following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 23:58
    Photo ID: 7082307
    VIRIN: 220307-N-JC401-1013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 936.2 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam [Image 4 of 4], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam
    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam
    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam
    Abraham Lincoln departs Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Abraham Lincoln
    port call
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT