NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Zyon Watkins, from Atlanta, raises flags as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Naval Base Guam following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 23:58
|Photo ID:
|7082307
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-JC401-1013
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|936.2 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam [Image 4 of 4], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
