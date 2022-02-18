SAN DIEGO, California - Sea Service leaders participated in a Town Hall and luncheon at AFCEA West 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center from Feb. 16-18, 2022.



Marines from MCTSSA were invited to attend the event as special recognition for the command's overall participation. Capt. Steven Gore and Dave Thomas presented at the Marine Corps Theater discussing MCTSSA's role in Naval Integration and the Marine Littoral Regiment battle labs. Marine Corps Systems Command Commanding General, Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian participated in a panel discussion and visited with our Marines during his tour of the conference.



AFCEA West is where leaders from government, military, industry and academia convene to discuss how technologies will impact Sea Service operations. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7082145 VIRIN: 220218-D-AW818-355 Resolution: 3200x2136 Size: 4.74 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCTSSA Marines Shine at AFCEA West 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.