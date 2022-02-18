Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCTSSA Marines Shine at AFCEA West 2022 [Image 8 of 9]

    MCTSSA Marines Shine at AFCEA West 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    SAN DIEGO, California - Sea Service leaders participated in a Town Hall and luncheon at AFCEA West 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center from Feb. 16-18, 2022.

    Marines from MCTSSA were invited to attend the event as special recognition for the command's overall participation. Capt. Steven Gore and Dave Thomas presented at the Marine Corps Theater discussing MCTSSA's role in Naval Integration and the Marine Littoral Regiment battle labs. Marine Corps Systems Command Commanding General, Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian participated in a panel discussion and visited with our Marines during his tour of the conference.

    AFCEA West is where leaders from government, military, industry and academia convene to discuss how technologies will impact Sea Service operations. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

