SAN DIEGO, California - MCTSSA personnel hosted a booth and provided two presentations at AFCEA West 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center from Feb. 16-18, 2022.



Pictured: Sgt. Maj. Jerry Gomes, the senior enlisted leader, led a delegation of Marines from MCTSSA to attend the AFCEA West Town Hall on Fri., Feb. 18, 2022.



AFCEA West is where leaders from government, military, industry and academia convene to discuss how technologies will impact Sea Service operations. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, MCTSSA Marines Shine at AFCEA West 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Amy Forsythe