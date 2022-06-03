Promotion Ceremony to Chief

Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Bredthauer, 155th Civil Engineer Squadron base facilities manager, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, wing command chief, March 6, 2022, during a promotion ceremony at Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. After her recent promotion to the rank of chief, Bredthauer extended her commitment to her state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

