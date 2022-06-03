Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony to Chief [Image 1 of 3]

    Promotion Ceremony to Chief

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Bredthauer, 155th Civil Engineer Squadron base facilities manager, receives the oath of office by retired Chief Master Sgt. Craig Anderson, March 6, 2022, during a promotion ceremony at Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. After her recent promotion to the rank of chief, Bredthauer extended her commitment to her state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Chief Promotion
    Lincoln Air Force Base

