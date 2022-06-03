Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slayer Battalion sweeps 48th Brigade best warrior competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Slayer Battalion sweeps 48th Brigade best warrior competition

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker (far right), brigade commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (far left), brigade command sergeant major of the 48th IBCT, take a group photo with participants from the brigade’s best warrior and noncommissioned officer competition March 6, 2022, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The competition tested the participants in basic Soldier tasks and skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7081665
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-VK811-1002
    Resolution: 6469x4348
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    This work, Slayer Battalion sweeps 48th Brigade best warrior competition [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard

