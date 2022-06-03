U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker (far right), brigade commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (far left), brigade command sergeant major of the 48th IBCT, take a group photo with participants from the brigade’s best warrior and noncommissioned officer competition March 6, 2022, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The competition tested the participants in basic Soldier tasks and skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7081665 VIRIN: 220306-Z-VK811-1002 Resolution: 6469x4348 Size: 3.52 MB Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slayer Battalion sweeps 48th Brigade best warrior competition [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.