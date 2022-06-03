U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker (far right), brigade commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (far left), brigade command sergeant major of the 48th IBCT, present Georgia Commendation Medals to Sgt. James Meacham (center right) and Spc. Keenan Baxter (center left), both with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, March 6, 2022, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. Meacham and Baxter earned the awards by winning the brigade’s best warrior and noncommissioned officer competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7081664 VIRIN: 220306-Z-VK811-1001 Resolution: 5908x4049 Size: 2.92 MB Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slayer Battalion sweeps 48th Brigade best warrior competition [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.